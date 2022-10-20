Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Shia Ulema Coun­cil let by its president Qasim Ali Qasmi called on Capital City Po­lice Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, on Wednesday at Capital City Police Headquarters.

Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Allama Asghar Arif Chishti, Chaudhry Arshad Gujar, Syed Jafar Ali Shah, Chaudhry Sagheer Abbas Virk, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar, Malik Asif Ali, Hafiz Shoaib Rizvi and other council members,Shia scholars and community leaders were in­cluded in the delegation.

The delegation members con­gratulated CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar for the peace­ful conduct of religious pro­grammes during Muharram-ul-Haram and Rabi-ul-Awal.

The delegation of the Shia Ulema Council presented Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mah­mood Dogar with National Peace Award in recognition of his meri­torious services for the protec­tion of life and property of the citizens and for ensuring peace and order in the city.

The members also awarded DSP Intelligence Rehan Jamal with an honorary shield for his valuable performance during conduct of religious events.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dog­ar while talking to the members of the delegation said, the schol­ars of all schools of thought have a key role in making the city of Lahore a cradle of peace.

“The Lahore Police appreciates the effective efforts of the Ulemas and community leaders of all walks of life, members of peace committees, traders and local leadership to maintain law and order situation. Shia Ulama Coun­cil President Qasim Ali Qasmi and other Shia delegate members appreciated the performance of Lahore Police, particularly CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, in promoting inter-faith harmony, brotherhood and toler­ance among different sects and assured him of their full coopera­tion to Lahore Police in the future for maintenance of peace in the provincial metropolitan.