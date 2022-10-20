Share:

Over 63,367 cases of gender-based crimes were reported, 3,987 women were killed and more than 10,500 women became victims of sexual violence during the last three years.

According to media reports, a sharp increase in incidents of violence against women has been witnessed, particularly sexual assault, across the country during the last three years. In the year 2019 alone, 25,389 incidents against women were reported, while in 2020, 23,789 cases of abuse and other crimes, including rape, came to the fore.

Similarly, in 2021, 14,189 cases were registered. According to the statistics, over 3,987 women were murdered across the country from 2019 to 2021, while 10 thousand 517 cases of rape against women were registered. During the same period, 643 cases of gang rape of women took place and 5,171 cases of torture against women were registered. Besides, 1025 women were killed in the name of “honour” while 103 cases of acid attacks took place.

There were 38 cases of burns due to the “explosion of stoves” were recorded and 41,513 women were abducted. It is pertinent to note that the 'stove deaths' are often borne of a long history of domestic abuse and violence and are later portrayed as incidents of "self-immolation". Burn injuries are passed off as “stove burns” or “accidents” at the hospital. What ends up happening is that the “accident” is taken at face value and not investigated more thoroughly.