KARACHI-Sindh doctors and paramedical staff on Wednesday boycotted OPDs against non-provision of health risk allowance to them.

The Sindh government’s decision to end health risk allowance in the wake of Covid pandemic sparked protests at the government hospitals of the province.

In Karachi, doctors and paramedical staff of the Civil hospital boycotted the OPDs to assert pressure on the Sindh government for the revival of health risk allowance.

In Sukkur, the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Sukkur Civil hospital also staged protests against the cancellation of the health risk allowance.

The protesters said, that the allowance is not meant only for the services they rendered during Corona pandemic, they treat patients suffering from HIV and other infectious diseases, so their lives are at risk 24 hours.

The protesting doctors and paramedical staff urged the Sindh government to revive the health risk allowance.

Meanwhile, the Sindh health department has decided to serve show-cause notices to the protesting doctors and paramedical staff.

Meanwhile, DMC East Administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh on Wednesday reviewed health facilities being provided to the students at DMC East Elementary School JT-5 Azam Town by the Aga Khan University hospital here. On the occasion, Rahmatullah lauded provision of health facilities to students under the Urban Health Program and termed it as a good initiative. He advised the students of municipal schools to get full benefits from this facility.

Director Education Sher Ali, Director Toqeer Abbas and representatives of Urban Health Programme were also present.

On this occasion, Director of Education Sher Ali and the representatives of Urban Health Programme briefed the Administrator that the students will be provided general check-up facilities including eyes, teeth, ears, oral health and skin examination. A total of 1000 students will be examined which will be completely free while support will also be provided regarding the treatment. On this occasion, 80 children’s eyes were tested, in which some problems were diagnosed, which will be treated under the Urban Health Programme.