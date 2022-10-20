Share:

ISLAMABAD -Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood presided over the 39th meeting of National Highway Council, supreme body of National Highway Authority, that was held at Ministry of Communications here yesterday, in which approval was granted to award the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah was also present in the meeting. Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, and officials from Finance Division, Planning & Development Division, Highway Construction, financial professionals and the senior officers of Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood said, “Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) is a mega project consisting of 06 lanes and it will be completed in 30 months according to international standards.” He said that the construction of M-6 was a long-standing demand of the people of Sindh province, which has been fulfilled during the present democratic government.

Minister of Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is endeavoring to provide solid infrastructure for economic development in the country. In this regard, the construction and expansion of national highways and motorways is at top of the priorities of the current government. He said that the involvement of the private sector in the construction of road infrastructure is being encouraged. He asserted that the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project on the basis of public-private partnership will prove to be a model and revolutionary project of public private partnership (PPP). “A new era of economic and social development will be started in the areas through which Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project will pass,” he said. Federal Minister congratulated Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Ministry of Communications and construction experts of National Highway Authority for culmination of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project to the final stage.

While giving briefing on this occasion, Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha said that 15 interchanges, one major bridge on the Indus River, 19 overpass bridges, 82 bridges on canals and 06 flyovers will be built on this 306 km long Motorway. He said that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project is the last missing section of Peshawar- Karachi Motorway (PKM), the construction of which will provide the motorway facility between Karachi and Peshawar. He said a 61km service road will also be constructed along with this motorway. He apprised that this motorway will cost more than 307 billion rupees. The speed limit on this motorway will be 130 km per hour and the facility of service areas and rest areas on both sides of the motorway will be available at a distance of every 50 km. This motorway will pass through the districts of Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Benazirabad, Nowshehro Feroze, Khairpur and Sukkur which will bring about economic and social development there as well as new livelihood opportunities will be generated in these areas, chairman NHA apprised the meeting.