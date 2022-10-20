Share:

The Convener, Pakistan’s National Taskforce on SDGs & Member of the National Assembly, Mst. Romina Khurshid Alam said that Pakistan was the first country to have accepted the SDGs as its national development agenda to ensure sustainable human development in accordance with and in conformity with globally acceptable targets; she is reported to have uttered these welcome remarks at a two-day National Meet on the SDGs back in July 2022.

This is good news indeed; Mst. Romina told the gathering that the recently concluded pandemic, Covid-19, had taught great lessons to the country, as it aggravated the scourge of poverty, hunger, inequality, unemployment, and gender disparity in the country. She underlined the fact that Pakistan has completed 57.70% completion rate of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (2021), earning a ranking of 129 out of 165 countries. However, there is still a lot more to be done; we should establish institutions & organizations (at federal & provincial levels) to help us achieve greater progress towards meeting our SDGs, which we have committed to the global community. Even more so, our Sustainable Development Goals should include efforts towards (i) population growth rate control and (ii) the development of water-based infrastructure such as new canals and micro-dams, as well as green measures such as planting sustainable trees so that we can fight the menace of climate change-induced flooding head on. We have the manpower as well as the expertise to reach our SDGs; however, we need to ensure that our national will and our public’s commitment match our expertise so that this magnificent country can turn a new page of development and progress before its 100th birthday in 2047.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI,

Lahore.