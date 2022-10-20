Share:

PESHAWAR - Senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Atif Khan reportedly received a letter from Tehrik- e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), demanding Rs8 million in extortion. According to a private TV channel, sources within TTP confirmed the issuance of the letter by their Mardan chapter. Atif also confirmed that he has received the extortion letter. Speaking to reporters, Atif said that he had shared the letter with the relevant officials. “We will take whatever action [needed] on the letter. Security agencies have been informed rest is up to them,” said the minister. The letter comes after reports of TTP’s resurgence in the KP. Later, the outlawed group rejected the reports that it had sent the letter to the minister, saying that it was “fake”.