Share:

PPP chairman calls Imran Khan ‘a liar and a hypocrite’.

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday that Pakistan is ready to welcome young leadership and Imran Khan will soon be made to retire from politics and sent home in the upcoming general elec­tions. PPP Chairman and For­eign Minister visited Malir to offer thanks to the people of the area on the victory of par­ty candidate Abdul Hakeem Ba­loch from NA-237 Malir, defeat­ing PTI’s Imran Khan with over 10,000 votes lead.

In his address to workers at the residence of MNA-elect Hakeem Baloch, Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of Malir have once again proved that “Bhutto was alive yesterday, and Bhutto is alive today”. He further said that the people of Malir have fought against dictators and pharaohs of all eras and have now given a historic defeat to an incompetent and failed puppet. “In the 2018 election, the votes of the people of Malir were stolen and the entire country as well as the people of Malir paid the heavy cost for this,” he said adding that Im­ran Khan is a liar and a hypo­crite who thinks that in a short period of three to four months, the people have forgotten that during his tenure, he de­stroyed the economy of the en­tire country. “Imran Khan had promised to provide One Crore jobs and build 5 millions of houses, instead, he took away jobs from the youth and roofs from above the heads of poor citizens,” he said. Imran Khan is now trying to get selected once again, but we have trust in the people, who have fought every dictator and would re­ject him again.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re­minded the public that when he used to call Imran Khan a select­ed prime minister and a puppet, Khan used to say that his govern­ment was on the same page, but now he himself admits that he was selected and remained pow­erless. “If Imran Khan did not have any power, he should have resigned immediately instead of being stitched to PM post for four years.” He stated that Im­ran keeps calling everyone a thief, but he’s the biggest thief as Chanda Chor while his govern­ment was declared by Transpar­ency International as the most corrupt government in its re­port. “Imran Khan has been rob­bing the Shaukat Khanum hospi­tal funds,” said Chairman PPP. He went on to say, “Even his kitch­en expenses are also covered by the cancer hospital funds.” Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan’s politics is the politics of spreading hatred and breaking the country, while the politics of Pakistan Peoples Par­ty is of love and unity. He said that the time has come for Imran Khan to leave the lives of the peo­ple of the country and sit in Bani Gala and have fun. He said that the biggest issue for us is the re­lief and rehabilitation of the flood victims, but some people want to divert the public’s attention from this most important issue for the sake politics. The PPP Chairman said that resources are less and problems are more but we will all work together and assured the people of Malir that all pos­sible resources will be used to solve their problems.