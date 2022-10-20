PPP chairman calls Imran Khan ‘a liar and a hypocrite’.
KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday that Pakistan is ready to welcome young leadership and Imran Khan will soon be made to retire from politics and sent home in the upcoming general elections. PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister visited Malir to offer thanks to the people of the area on the victory of party candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch from NA-237 Malir, defeating PTI’s Imran Khan with over 10,000 votes lead.
In his address to workers at the residence of MNA-elect Hakeem Baloch, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of Malir have once again proved that “Bhutto was alive yesterday, and Bhutto is alive today”. He further said that the people of Malir have fought against dictators and pharaohs of all eras and have now given a historic defeat to an incompetent and failed puppet. “In the 2018 election, the votes of the people of Malir were stolen and the entire country as well as the people of Malir paid the heavy cost for this,” he said adding that Imran Khan is a liar and a hypocrite who thinks that in a short period of three to four months, the people have forgotten that during his tenure, he destroyed the economy of the entire country. “Imran Khan had promised to provide One Crore jobs and build 5 millions of houses, instead, he took away jobs from the youth and roofs from above the heads of poor citizens,” he said. Imran Khan is now trying to get selected once again, but we have trust in the people, who have fought every dictator and would reject him again.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reminded the public that when he used to call Imran Khan a selected prime minister and a puppet, Khan used to say that his government was on the same page, but now he himself admits that he was selected and remained powerless. “If Imran Khan did not have any power, he should have resigned immediately instead of being stitched to PM post for four years.” He stated that Imran keeps calling everyone a thief, but he’s the biggest thief as Chanda Chor while his government was declared by Transparency International as the most corrupt government in its report. “Imran Khan has been robbing the Shaukat Khanum hospital funds,” said Chairman PPP. He went on to say, “Even his kitchen expenses are also covered by the cancer hospital funds.” Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan’s politics is the politics of spreading hatred and breaking the country, while the politics of Pakistan Peoples Party is of love and unity. He said that the time has come for Imran Khan to leave the lives of the people of the country and sit in Bani Gala and have fun. He said that the biggest issue for us is the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims, but some people want to divert the public’s attention from this most important issue for the sake politics. The PPP Chairman said that resources are less and problems are more but we will all work together and assured the people of Malir that all possible resources will be used to solve their problems.