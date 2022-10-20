Share:

KARACHI-The team of textile & leather division officers of TDAP had a meeting with representatives from Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) and Pakistan Readymade Garments Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in Karachi and with Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA), Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Sialkot Region and Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) at TDAP Lahore office as part of the marketing campaign for TEXPO 2023.

Madiha Ali, Director Textile and Leather, apprised the participants about the upcoming 4th International Textile Exhibition (Texpo-2023) scheduled to be held from 26th to 28th May 2023 at Karachi Expo Centre. The team gave a comprehensive presentation to the participants, informing them about the significance of the event and deliberating on how the event will be beneficial for enhancing the exports and boosting Pakistan’s value-added textile exports across the world. To facilitate the participation of exporters from up country, special discounts have been offered to the exhibitors on raw space and stall fabrication charges.

The members appreciated the slogan of the event “Weaving the Way to Sustainability”. It will present Pakistan as a responsible supplying source for the world, and it will also add value to bring textile-sourcing buyers to Pakistan. The trade bodies appreciated the efforts of TDAP in organizing the event and stressed the importance and potential growth of their sectors. TDAP’s team will have similar meetings across Pakistan with all Textile associations and major chambers for the success of the event and to enhance the exports of the textile & leather sector of Pakistan.