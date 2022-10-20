Share:

The Transgender Persons Act 2018 has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

Advocate Muddasir Chaudhry challenged the Transgender Persons Act, claiming that the law was in contradiction with Islamic principles.

The federal government and other concerned have been made respondents in the case.

The law should be declared against Shariat, the petition stated, maintaining that the rules of the act are in contradiction with the ground realities of Pakistan.

The LHC has been pleaded to strike down Transgender Persons Act.

It may be noted that the Federal Shariat Court is also hearing the Transgender Persons Act. The plea was moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamat-e-Islami (JI).

Earlier, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) deemed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 un-Islamic and not in line with the Shariat.

In a statement, the top religious body said that many sections of the Transgender Act 2018 are not in conformity with Islamic teachings and could add to social problems in the country.

The CII asked the federal government to form a committee to review the transgender act and considered including legal experts and religious scholars in the committee.