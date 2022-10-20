Share:

BUREWALA - Police have ar­rested two youngsters over exhibition of arms on social media on Wednesday. According to details, Sheikh Fazil police have arrested two youngsters namely Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Ahmad who spread fear and panic by displaying weapons on social media. Separate cases have been regis­tered against the accused by recovering two pistols from their possession. Vehari District Police Officer (DPO) Muham­mad Zafar Buzdar in his message to the parents said that they should stop their children from spreading content based on the display of weap­ons on social media. No one could be allowed to take law into hands. He urged the citizens to identify the law-breaking elements and police will take prompt action.