Share:

MUMBAI - UN chief Antonio Guterres chid­ed India during a visit Wednes­day over its human rights record, which critics say has regressed under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since Modi came to power in 2014 in the Hindu-majority na­tion of 1.4 billion, campaigners say persecution and hate speech have accelerated against reli­gious minorities, especially for India’s 200-million-strong Mus­lim minority.

This is particularly the case in Indian-administered Kashmir since the Modi government in 2019 imposed direct rule on the restive Muslim-majority region where it has half a million troops stationed, activists say.

Pressure has also grown to­wards government critics and journalists, particularly women reporters — some have suffered relentless campaigns of online abuse including death and rape threats. “As an elected member of the Human Rights Council, In­dia has a responsibility to shape global human rights, and to pro­tect and promote the rights of all individuals, including members of minority communities,” Gu­terres said in a speech in Mumbai.

Guterres also pointedly said that the understanding that “diversity is a richness… is not a guarantee”. “It must be nurtured, strength­ened and renewed every day,” he said. Citing independence hero Mahatma Gandhi and India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Neh­ru — both of whom have become hate figures for some in Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party — Gu­terres said their values need to be guarded by “condemning hate speech unequivocally.” India must do this “by protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists, hu­man rights activists, students and academics. And by ensuring the continued independence of India’s judiciary”, he said. “India’s voice on the global stage can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to in­clusivity and respect for human rights at home,” he said, add­ing that “much more needs to be done to advance gender equality and women’s rights”.