KALAT - Advisor to Chief Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, Mir Ziaul­lah Langau, has said that develop­ment schemes were being planned to bring the underdeveloped dis­tricts of Balochistan province at par with developed districts of the prov­ince. These views were expressed by him during inspection of under con­struction building of Government High School Killi Barenchena, Kalat, and Basic Health Unit, Barenchena, Kalat here on Wednesday. The in­cumbent provincial government had started development projects in view of the requirements of the area, he said, adding that all the develop­ment projects would be completed in accordance with the timelines enunciated in the project cycles (PC-Is) of the concerned project. Direct­ing the concerned authorities of the department and district administra­tion to perform their duties satis­factorily, Langau said that strict dis­ciplinary action against the absent officers and officials would be taken in accordance with Balochistan Effi­ciency and Discipline Act, 2011. He said that it was the foremost respon­sibility of the government to provide healthcare facilities to the people at their threshold.