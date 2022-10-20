KALAT - Advisor to Chief Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, Mir Ziaullah Langau, has said that development schemes were being planned to bring the underdeveloped districts of Balochistan province at par with developed districts of the province. These views were expressed by him during inspection of under construction building of Government High School Killi Barenchena, Kalat, and Basic Health Unit, Barenchena, Kalat here on Wednesday. The incumbent provincial government had started development projects in view of the requirements of the area, he said, adding that all the development projects would be completed in accordance with the timelines enunciated in the project cycles (PC-Is) of the concerned project. Directing the concerned authorities of the department and district administration to perform their duties satisfactorily, Langau said that strict disciplinary action against the absent officers and officials would be taken in accordance with Balochistan Efficiency and Discipline Act, 2011. He said that it was the foremost responsibility of the government to provide healthcare facilities to the people at their threshold.
