In flood-hit areas of Sindh, 70 percent water has been discharged from lands, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told a session over flood rehabilitation, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah attending the session in Islamabad via video link, informed PM Shehbaz Sharif that Sindh’s agriculture lands will be prepared for wheat cultivation soon.

Flooding has damaged 1.8 million houses in Sindh and an assessment survey of losses have been launched, which is in progress in cities on the left bank of the Indus River, CM Shah said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he has visited flood-hit areas of Sindh for several times, “We will utilize all our resources for rehabilitation of the flood affected people.”

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh will be required 2.956 million bags of seed for wheat cultivation. “A 50 KG seed bag is enough for one acre and Sindh will cultivate wheat on 2.956 acres,” he said.

“Sindh government has set a three-tier seed distribution mechanism. The seed distribution committees will be formed at taluka level, while district monitoring committees will be constituted for monitoring”.

“The federal government has been ready to extend help to the people of Sindh,” prime minister assured. “Every affected family has been paid 25,000 rupees under the Benazir Income Support Programme in Sindh,” he said.