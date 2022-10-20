Share:

ISLAMABAD - Condemning the arrest of party Sen­ator Azam Swati and his alleged cus­todial torture, Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that it was beyond comprehension as to why chairman Senate didn’t issue production orders of the lawmaker. Talking to Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi who called on him here on Wednesday, Imran Khan strong condemned the ‘imported’ government for undermining dignity of the parliament, especially the upper house. Chief of Staff of PTI Chairman Senator Shibli Faraz was also present on the occa­sion. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country, and the role of PTI in the upper house threadbare. PTI chief expressed his shock over the indiffer­ence of other political parties in Senate, adding that coalition govt was attacking sanctity of the Constitution and Parlia­ment. PTI chairman said that shameful arrest of a 74-year-old member of upper house and his custodial torture was sheer violation of the Constitution and law. He went on to say that no civilized country in the world can allow such inhumane treatment and deprivation of all constitutional rights mere for expression of opinion. Ex-premier said that violence against political opponents on the part of the govt institutions was be­coming a source of ill-repute for Pakistan globally, adding that the people involved in such shameful incidents were defam­ing institutions and the country. Khan urged deputy chairman Senate to take steps to restore sanctity of the house.