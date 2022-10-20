Share:

MULTAN - The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana has suspended Executive Engineer Operation Liaquatpur division Sajid Salahuddin for imposing wrong fines on power thieves.

He directed officials to im­pose fines on power pilferers as per SOPs and added that a detection policy should be im­plemented. Bharwana warned that misreading/overbilling was intolerable and minimum penalty would be dismissal from service. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with officers during his visit to MEPCO Ra­him Yar Khan circle. MEPCO Engineer Mahar directed the officers to ensure hundred percent accurate and clear pic­torial reading to consumers.

There was no compromise on line staff’s safety, he added.

The CEO checked the jump­ing, maintenance and up­gradation of transformers in Rahim Yar Khan city late at night and directed the SE Rahim Yar Khan Malik Mu­hammad Yusuf to eliminate tripping and supply electric­ity with better voltage of 100 and 200 kVA by upgrading and completion of mainte­nance projects of all trans­formers as early as possible.

He ordered to take steps for the recovery of monthly bills/dues/arrears from running and current defaulters and re-checking of the connections of dead defaulters.

General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Mohammad Zahid, all XENs, SDOs and Rev­enue Officers of the circle were also present on the occasion