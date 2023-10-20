Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy observed in Sukkur

STAFF REPORT
October 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sukkur city observed the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy with due reverence at front of Sukkur Press Club on Wednesday night. A function was arranged by the PPP city president, Mushtaq Ahmed Surhio. The tragedy occurred on October 18, 2007, when Benazir Bhutto returned home from an exile after nine years and was leading a big procession in Karachi. Around 160 PPP activists had lost their lives and hundreds suffered injuries when two bombs were blasted in the procession. Former MNAs Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Noman Islam Shaikh, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal and others addressed the event late at night.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1697702283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023