Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

27 IUB teachers among top 2 percent scientists of the world

APP
October 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  Stanford University USA has released the ranking of two percent of the best scientists in the world. As many as 27 teachers (researchers) from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have joined the top two percent of scientists worldwide.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar was also declared the best scientist. The researchers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur researched and wrote theses on solving the problems of pharmacy, chemistry, mathematics, agriculture, physics, computer science, and engineering, on the basis of which they were among the best scientists in the world.

Researchers from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur including Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar Department of Pharmaceutics, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani Department of Pharmaceutics, Faisal Zulfiqar Lecturer Horticulture Department and Muhammad Umar Lecturer Software Engineering Department are in the list.

Minister opens Women Crisis Centre

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1697702283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023