6th Aitchison College Jr National Tennis reaches quarters stage

LAHORE-The 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 reached the exhilarating quarterfinals stage at the newly constructed hard courts of the college on Thursday.

In the boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Bilal Asim (SNGPL) exhibited his prowess by defeating Waleed Humayun with a score of 6-2, 6-1. Sheheryar Anees showcased his talent by securing a victory of 6-1, 6-1 against M Sohaan Noor. Kashan Tariq displayed a brilliant performance and triumphed with a score of 6-0, 6-4 against Raja Mustafa. Yafat Nadeem outshone Ibrahim Rafi 6-0, 6-0. Ahtesham Humayun of SNGPL overcame Ali Zain 6-2, 6-3. Saif Ullah secured 6-2, 6-3 victory against Haider Nadeem. Asad Zaman from Ali Embroidery Mills beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-2, 7-5.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Amna Ali Qayum displayed her mastery with a victory of 6-3, 7-6 against Sheeza Sajid. Natalia Zaman showcased her talent, securing a win of 6-1, 6-1 against Fajar Fayyaz. Mahrukh displayed her prowess on the court and achieved a victory of 6-3, 6-4 against Labika Durab. Lalarukh outshone her opponent, Zainab Ali, with a score of 7-5, 2-6 (rtd).

In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Asad Zaman outclassed M Sohaan Noor 6-0, 6-0 against M Sohaan Noor, Amir Mazari from Aitchison secured a victory of 6-2, 6-2 against Ali Zain, M Salaar routed Abdullah Pirzada 6-2, 6-2, Husnain Ali Rizwan outshone Aalay Hussain 6-1, 6-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan achieved a 5-7, 6-2, 10-4 victory against Muzamil Bhand,Sheheryar Anees outpaced Raja Mustafa 6-1, 6-2, Nabeel Ali Qayum exhibited his mastery to win against Ammar Omer Rana 6-0, 6-0 while Ahtesham Humayun thrashed Syed Mahad Shehzad 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Ali Bachani displayed exceptional skills, securing a victory of 6-0 against Bilal Awais while Haziq Areejo triumphed over Essa Khan Malik 6-1, Ismail Aftab trounced Sheheryar Qureshi 6-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan outwitted Eesa Fahad 6-1, Omer Jawad outsmarted Zayd Zaman 6-2, and Muzamil Bhand overwhelmed Ahmad Omer 6-0.

In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman thrashed Maaz Areejo 6-0, Abdul Malik triumphed over M Omar Ali 7-5, Shayan Afridi toppled Amalia Aidrus 6-0, Ali Bachani crushed M Ayan Khan 6-0, Bismel Zia thumped Zayd Zaman 6-3, Hajra Suhail outshone Majid Ali Bachani 6-0, M Faizan routed Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 6-0 and Rashid Ali Bachani defeated Ayan Shahbaz 6-2.