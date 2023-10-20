Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi International Award

ISLAMABAD-Researchers, innovators and inventors from across the world including Pakistan have been called to submit applications for the 37th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) announced for acknowledging their outstanding scientific achievements. The awards have been announced by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology in partnership with the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, The World Intellectual Property Organization, Economic Cooperation Organization, National Elite Foundation and others.

According to the COMSTECH, the awards have been established in memory of Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the Iranian Muslim mathematician and astronomer.

The Khwarizmi International Award is aimed at recognizing the efforts made by researchers, innovators and inventors from all over the world and to appreciate their invaluable achievements and contributions to various fields of science and technology.nThe Khwarizmi International Award is named in memory of the achievements of Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the Iranian mathematician and astronomer. The Khwarizmi International Award is annually held to award those who are contributing in the fields of Aerospace, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Animal Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, Basic Sciences, Biotechnology and Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, Chemical Technology, all fields of Engineering, Green Technology, Information Technology, Materials, Metallurgy, Mechatronics, Medical Sciences, Nanotechnology, Industry and Technology Management.

The awards consist of an engraved trophy, a certificate bearing the inscription of the awardee’s contributions and the signature of the President of Islamic Republic of Iran, a certificate signed by the Chairman of the KIA and a cash prize of 20,000 USD.nThe selection criteria of the candidates include innovation in research subject or research method, application of the research work results in technology development, the impact of the candidate’s research work on the current state of her/his field of science, publications must be of exceptional scientific quality, reliability of the journals in which the results have been published, economical aspects of the research work, international standing in their field of research and continued impact on the field of research.

The deadline for submissions is November 01 while the selected KIA Laureates will be announced during January 2024.