Friday, October 20, 2023
At Unesco: Pak envoy strongly condemns Gaza aggression

Agencies
October 20, 2023
International, Newspaper

NEW YORK  -  During the 217th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad of Pakistan delivered remarks on the Palestine issue, specifically addressing the recent air strike on the Gaza Hospital. The session, held on the 18th of October 2023, provided a platform for Pakistan to articulate its position and express its deep concern regarding the ongoing crisis in the region. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad began by unequivocally denouncing the air strike on the Gaza Hospital, making Pakistan’s stance abundantly clear. He emphasised that Pakistan is taking essential steps to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, underlining the country’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian aspects of the crisis.

During the session, a minute of silence was observed to honour and remember the innocent victims of the conflict.

Agencies

