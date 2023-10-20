Balochistan govt to ensure completion of development projects in Quetta

QUETTA - Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday said that the government is paying special attention and strict monitoring of development projects initiated under Quetta Development Program to ensure its completion on the final deadline.

He visited the ongoing road construction and expansion projects in the city under the Quetta Development Project.

On the occasion, he reviewed the progress of work on Sariab Road, Link Badini Road, Link Shahwani Road, Sabzal Road and Anscomb Road projects.

He said that the government is serious about expediting the work on the projects to facilitate the local people. He said that various development projects have been initiated in order to improve road conditions and ensure public facilities in the city.

He said that despite various challenges and problems, significant progress has been made in the construction of roads in the city. He said that the completion of roads and public facilities projects of Quetta city will improve the living standard of citizens and also get rid of traffic problems.