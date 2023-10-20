Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 933.67 points, a positive change of 1.89 percent, clos­ing at 50,365.15 points against 49,431.48 points the previous day. A total of 427,476,593 shares valu­ing Rs14.593 billion were traded during the day as compared to 332,606,956 shares valuing Rs8.824 bil­lion the previous day. As many as 361 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 255 of them recorded gains and 94 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 com­panies remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were K-Electric Ltd with 83,163,817 shares at Rs3.37 per share, Pak Refin­ery with 37,666,822 shares at Rs17.47 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 25,884,545 shares at Rs1.28 per share. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs750.00 per share price, closing at Rs22,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs90.00 rise in its per share price to Rs7,390.00. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs390.00 per share closing at Rs8,000.00, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar with a Rs16.00 decline to close at Rs500.00.