Call for recognising packaging industry as a vital sector

SIALKOT-Zaki Ijaz Qureshi, Chairman of the All Pakistan Packaging Manufacturers Association, has called for the formal recognition of the packaging industry as a sector of paramount importance. He voiced this appeal during his address at an event organised by the Sialkot Chamber. He emphasised that the packaging industry in Pakistan stands as a benchmark of int’l excellence. This industry plays a vital role in facilitating not only local exports but also those of various sectors across Pakistan. He underlined the irreplaceable role of the packaging sector, labeling it as the backbone of all industries, especially in the context of contemporary trade dynamics. In today’s global landscape, both imports and exports are essential, and no industry can function effectively without the packaging sector. The packaging industry serves as a cornerstone, enabling countless other sectors to operate efficiently. It is one of Pakistan’s creative sectors, making a significant contribution to needs of export-oriented and domestic industries.