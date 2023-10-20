Friday, October 20, 2023
Campaign initiated across KP to eradicate drugs

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
Peshawar  -  The Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control has initiated a province-wide campaign to combat drug abuse. The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) successfully conducted two operations as part of this effort. In the first operation, EIB-1&6, apprehended Nisar Khan from Mohalla Samanabad Pir Vidhai Rawalpindi, recovering 150 narcotic pills during an operation on Pir Zakuri Pul Ring Road.

In a separate operation, EIB-1&2, arrested Muhammad Tamjeed and Basharat, residents of Lahore, seizing 1020 grams of heroin during an operation at Haji Camp Ada stop. Both cases have been filed at the Excise Police Station in the Peshawar Region.

