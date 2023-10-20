Commissioner for gearing up obtaining information about Afghan illegal immigrants

HYDERABAD-Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Haider Shah has asked to all the Deputy Commissioners, senior superintendents of police and officers of other concerned agencies to gear up the process of obtaining information and identifying Afghan illegal immigrants in their respective districts. In this regard, he said necessary assistance should also be taken from concerned institutions so that the repatriation of unregistered Afghanis residing in Hyderabad Division could be done in a peaceful and efficient manner before November 1, 2023.

According to spokesman of the divisional administration, the Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday to discuss legal and institutional role of the officers of concerned departments regarding unregistered Afghanis and their repatriation.

He informed the meeting that process of repatriation of unregistered Afghanis was being carried out at national, provincial, divisional and district levels. “It was reportedly said that a large number of Afghanis got National Identity Cards issued from NADRA which needed to be verified”, the Commissioner emphasized. He directed the Deputy Director NADRA Hyderabad to set up special desks of Nadara in Hyderabad and other districts of the division to investigate, detect and cancel the CNIC if issued to Afghanis illegally. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to launch a media campaign in their respective districts preferably in Pashto language for voluntarily the return of unregistered Afghanis to their country.

The meeting suggested to seek help from Pakistani Pashtun dignitaries regarding identification and obtaining information about unregistered Afghanis. The meeting was informed that around 125 thousands Afghanis are residing in Hyderabad division.