CPEC generated 236,000 jobs in Pakistan, a aglimpse of 10-year-old BRI

ISLAMABAD - Data from the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan shows that the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has generated a total of 236,000 jobs in Pakistan till the end of 2022, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

It has been a decade since China unveiled the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

CPEC power plants are providing cheaper electricity by utilizing coal reserves, which reduced Pakistan’s oil and gas bill burden.

Inside the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project, an open-pit coal mine with an annual lignite output of 7.8 million tons and a total capacity of 1,320MW, is providing the most cost-effective energy to millions of Pakistani households.

Pakistanis working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a massive project under BRI to capitalize on Pakistan’s geographical importance and improve Pakistan’s socio-economic conditions, shared their views.

Gul Hassan, a mining engineer with Sino Sindh Resources (Pvt.) Ltd. (SSRL), told CEN, “The Thar Block-1 project has been instrumental in transforming the lives of people in Thar.”

Furthermore, renewable energy projects of water, wind, etc. under CPEC are also optimizing the country’s energy structure.

Peerzada Zain ul Abideen, O&M manager of PowerChina HDEC Engineering Company Limited Pakistan, proudly said that the 12 projects in Jhimpir of his company have generated 1888.29 GWh of electricity so far.

In Gharo, Sindh, Muhammad Saleem Munshi, Chief Financial Officer of Hydrochina Dawood Power (Pvt) Limited told CEN that the wind speed in the area is up to 7 meters per second. If properly developed, it can meet 5%-10% of the nation’s power demand.

Azim ul Haq is a HSE Engineer working at the 1263MW Punjab Power Plant in Jhang to ensure the project personnel’s safety and health standards are met. “Earnings from this job provide comfortable living for my families.

Although living away from family and my newborn daughter is difficult, given that the power project’s location is far from my home town, the company provides me with all kinds of benefits and allows me to take vacations as needed,” he said. “Locals find learning and working opportunities here. Most of the engineers, managers, and workers are from nearby areas”, Peerzada Zain ul Abideen said, adding, “I myself have also been offered a job that my family and friends are proud of and a good salary”.

Muhammad Waqas, Director Finance of the UEP 100MW wind farm in Jhimpir, said the most worthwhile thing he ever did was to choose wind power as his career while he also holds certificates in computer programming, teaching, and accountant. “I can learn state-of-the-art technologies of one of the most promising sectors