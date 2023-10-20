CPPA seeks another hike of Rs0.5471/unit on account of monthly FCA for September

ISLAMABAD-Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought another hike of Rs0.5471/unit on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments for the month of September.

A petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to NEPRA, on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), said that for the month of September, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.0711/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs7.6182/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs0.5471/unit to consumers on account of FCA for September. The CPPA-G also sought a transfer of Rs433 million (0.0324/unit) on account of previous adjustment.

The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with various fuels in the month of September 2023 was recorded at 13,339 GWh at the cost of Rs98. 938 billion (Rs7.4170 per unit) and 12,922 GWh at Rs98,443 billion (or Rs7.6182/unit) had been delivered to Discos with 2.97 percent as transmission losses. The data reveals that power generation from hydel source was 5,009 GWh constituting 37.55 percent of the total generation. As per the data, power generation from coal-fired power plants was 2,123 GWh (local + imported coal: 1,479 + 644 GWh) which was 15.91 percent of the total generation at the cost of Rs23.4119 per unit. Power generation from RFO based power plant was 241 GWh or 1.80 percent of total generation calculated at Rs37.0491 per unit.

Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants was 1,005 GWh or 7.54 percent of the total generation at the cost of Rs13.5206 per unit. Generation from Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) based power plants was 2,128 GWh (15.95 percent of total generation) at Rs24.1876 per unit. Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,286 GWh (17.14 percent) which came out at Rs1.1975 per unit. Electricity imported from Iran was 24 GWh (0.18 percent ) at Rs 23.7976 per unit.

Power generation from bagasse recorded at 35 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 410 GWh, (3.08 percent of total generation) and solar at 79 GWh, (0.59 percent of the total generation) in September 2023. It is also learnt from the data submitted by the CCPA-G with NEPRA that net electricity delivered to DISCOs in September 2023 was 12,922 GWh (96.88 percent) at a rate of Rs7.6182 per unit, total price of which was Rs98,443 million. NEPRA will conduct hearing in on CPPA-G petition on 1st November, 2023.