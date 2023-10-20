Cracking down on fake medicine producers

A faulty injection for diabetic patients has caused a medical crisis in Punjab, leading to vision loss for many people. The Punjab Health Department has stopped the sale of the injection and formed a committee to investigate the issue. The committee will check the records, samples, and tests of the injection and report its findings. The Minister of Health has vowed to take strict action against those responsible.
In Sindh, however, counterfeit and fake medicines are rampant, affecting public health and causing kidney and liver problems. Doctors, hospitals, and medical stores are involved in prescribing and dispensing these fake medicines, often bribed by pharmaceutical companies. These companies produce substandard and spurious drugs, using cheap and harmful ingredients, and sell them at high prices.
These drugs not only fail to cure the diseases they are meant for but also cause serious side effects and complications. The DRAP, which is supposed to monitor drug quality and regulate pharmaceutical companies nationwide, has failed to perform its duty and act against the culprits. The DRAP appears to be influenced by pharmaceutical interests, raising concerns about its commitment to public health.
Urgent action and a judicial inquiry are needed to protect public health and hold those responsible accountable. The government must ensure safe and effective medicines are on the market and punish fake medicine producers severely. Public awareness of the dangers of fake medicines should be raised, with the reporting of suspicious reactions encouraged. The health sector needs reform and stronger oversight. This crisis in Pakistan is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to act responsibly and safeguard lives.
AZEEM HAKRO,
Umerkot.