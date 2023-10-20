Cracking down on fake medicine producers

A faulty injection for diabetic patients has caused a medi­cal crisis in Punjab, leading to vi­sion loss for many people. The Punjab Health Department has stopped the sale of the injection and formed a committee to inves­tigate the issue. The committee will check the records, samples, and tests of the injection and re­port its findings. The Minister of Health has vowed to take strict ac­tion against those responsible.

In Sindh, however, counterfeit and fake medicines are rampant, affecting public health and causing kidney and liver problems. Doc­tors, hospitals, and medical stores are involved in prescribing and dis­pensing these fake medicines, of­ten bribed by pharmaceutical com­panies. These companies produce substandard and spurious drugs, using cheap and harmful ingredi­ents, and sell them at high prices.

These drugs not only fail to cure the diseases they are meant for but also cause serious side effects and complications. The DRAP, which is supposed to monitor drug quality and regulate pharmaceutical com­panies nationwide, has failed to perform its duty and act against the culprits. The DRAP appears to be influenced by pharmaceutical interests, raising concerns about its commitment to public health.

Urgent action and a judicial in­quiry are needed to protect public health and hold those responsible accountable. The government must ensure safe and effective medicines are on the market and punish fake medicine producers severely. Pub­lic awareness of the dangers of fake medicines should be raised, with the reporting of suspicious reac­tions encouraged. The health sector needs reform and stronger over­sight. This crisis in Pakistan is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to act responsibly and safeguard lives.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Umerkot.