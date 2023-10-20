Friday, October 20, 2023
CS orders intensifying crackdown on smuggling, hoarding

Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman ordered all deputy commissioners on Thursday to intensify the ongoing crackdown on hoarding and smuggling across the province. Presiding over a video- link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here, he said that stern action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers as per law. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items in detail. The chief secretary said that the main reason for the difference in the prices of vegetables and fruits in different cities is lack of supply. He said the role of administrative officers is very important in providing relief from inflation to people.

Staff Reporter

