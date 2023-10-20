DCs to ensure reduction in prices of essential commodities

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum products’ prices and depreciation of US dollar against the Pakistan Rupee reaches masses in the form of reduction in prices of essential commodities.

While presiding over a meeting of deputy commissioners to discuss the prices mechanism on Thursday, he stressed the implementation of a notification regarding reduction in food and transport fares at all costs. He said, “Deputy commissioners should mobilise subordinate officers to take strict action against hoarding and overcharging.”

He said the government-fixed prices should be displayed at prominent places in shops. “Prices magistrates should spend more time in field so that relief could be provided to the public in letter and spirit,” Ajmal Bhatti said.

He said the deputy commissioners should meet traders and transporters to ensure more relief to people. “The monitoring of vegetable and fruit markets should be made strict and the presence of officers on the occasion of auction must be ensured,” he added.

The meeting was apprised that the price of rice in Sargodha had been reduced by Rs 60/kg, price of chicken meat by Rs 50/kg and prices of all pulses by Rs 15-30/kg. The meeting was told that Roti was being sold for Rs 15 in other districts, but in Sargodha it was being sold for Rs 12.

UOS HOSTS SEMINAR ON ‘ROLE OF POLICE IN CRIME PREVENTION’

The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a one-day seminar on ‘The Role of Police in Crime Prevention’.

The seminar was jointly conducted by the Department of Sociology & Criminology and Punjab Police Sargodha.

The seminar was aimed to enlighten the students about the importance of the police in keeping our communities safe and preventing crime. In his opening remarks, UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed his gratitude to the guests and highlighted the importance of the multifaceted responsibilities of the police in maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and preventing criminal activities within our communities.

He emphasised that it was a collective responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society and stressed that while the police had their specific duties, people should also actively participate to improve society. Addressing the seminar, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui elaborated various aspects of crime prevention and the challenges faced by the police force in the line of duty. He stressed the role of technology in crime prevention, emphasizing the use of innovative tools and approaches to enhance law enforcement’s effectiveness.

Furthermore, He also underscored the need for the public and law-enforcement agencies to work together to create safer environments.