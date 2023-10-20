Dera police arrest 4 drug peddlers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police, during a successful operation against criminal elements, arrested four drug peddlers and recovered heroin and hashish from their possession in the limits of Paharpur and Cantt police stations on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, Police Station Cantt, under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan, while taking action against drug dealers, arrested Muhammad Arif, son of Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Bannu Adda, and recovered 220 grams of heroin from his possession.

Another drug peddler, Akhtar Parvez, son of Sarfaraz, a resident of Muriali, was arrested, and 101 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession, while Arshad Hussain, son of Rabnawaz, a resident of Khairabad Colony, was arrested, and police recovered 150 grams of Heroin from his possession. Meanwhile, Paharpur police recovered 210 grams of heroin and 180 grams of hashish from the possession of Inayatullah and arrested the accused as per the rules.