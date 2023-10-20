Friday, October 20, 2023
Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
10:28 AM | October 20, 2023
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in south Balochistan.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta ten, Gilgit seven, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad eleven  degree centigrade.      

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian while partly cloudy weather is expected in Baramula and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula five degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus four, Anantnag and Shopian six centigrade.  

