Envoy reaffirms Turkiye’s readiness for joint ventures in various investment sectors

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday expressed their eagerness to further engage in all areas of mutual interest, fostering a convergence of perspectives on regional and global concerns.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State on investment, Tahir Javed, welcomed Mr Mehmet Pacaci, the Ambassador of Turkiye, at the Board of investment. The meeting was characterised by fruitful discussions highlighting the enduring and multifaceted ties that have long connected Pakistan and Turkiye. During their conversation, both parties emphasised the deep-rooted religious, cultural, political, economic, and social connections shared between Pakistan and Turkiye. Ambassador Pacaci expressed Turkiye’s keen interest in making substantial investments in Pakistan, particularly focusing on mining, appliances manufacturing, paper products, pharmaceutical sector and the clusters of Special Economic Zones.

He underscored the commitment of leading Turkish companies, including Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, and Pak Yetirim, who have already invested in Pakistan. The ambassador reaffirmed Turkiye’s readiness for joint ventures in various investment sectors, citing Pakistan’s vast potential in these areas. Ambassador Pacaci highlighted the extensive research conducted on Pakistan’s investment landscape and expressed Turkiye’s readiness to invest significantly. He also mentioned the 46 Turkish contracting companies keen on investing in Pakistan, expressing a desire to increase their share in infrastructure investments and emphasised the potential for collaboration in the construction sector. He also showed his keenness for roads shows in three major cities of Turkiye.

SAPM/MoS echoed these sentiments, expressing Pakistan’s openness to Turkish investment. He emphasised the future potential areas for strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in business and investment. He welcomed Turkiye’s interest in investing and encouraged increased collaboration in various sectors, including infrastructure and construction, to bolster economic cooperation between the two nations. However, he said that we need your help to bring new investments in the shape of new companies from Turkiye. The minister ensured that as you have already made your considerations in SIFC, in this regard there will be full support from the minister’s office. Both parties expressed their eagerness to further engage in all areas of mutual interest, fostering a convergence of perspectives on regional and global concerns. They expressed satisfaction with the current state of affairs and looked forward to deepening their collaboration in the future. In closing, Ambassador Pacaci extended a warm invitation to SAPM/MoS for collaboration on Special Economic Zones, further enhancing the economic ties between the two nations.