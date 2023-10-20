Faisalabad, Karachi Whites qualify for QeAT final

LAHORE-Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Karachi Whites and Faheem Ashraf-led Faisalabad qualified for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023/24 final after their respective seventh-round fixtures failed to contribute a result.

Faheem Ashraf’s Faisalabad and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Karachi Whites topped the points table after the conclusion of the seventh round. Consequently, the two sides will now lock horns in the final, scheduled to be played from 22 to 26 October at Gaddafi Stadium.

In their final group stage fixture, Lahore Blues failed tobank on their first innings demolition as they settled for a stalemate against Karachi Whites. Resuming from their overnight score of 146-6 in 40 overs, Lahore Blues ended with an innings total of 203 in 58.2 overs on the final day. Hashim Ibrahim (51) was the highest scorer for the side while Qasim Akram hit 38. Left-arm pacer Mir Hamza returned with four wickets while left-arm spinner Noman Ali got three wickets for Karachi.

In their second attempt, Karachi Whites posted 213 runs in 54 overs, while losing six wickets in the innings. Omair Bin Yousuf (65) and Khurram Manzoor (48) batted well. Usman Qadir and Asfand Mehran got two wickets each, while pacers Ali Shafiq and Hunain Shah returned with a wicket apiece. The match was drawn when no definitive result was deemed possible on the final day of play.

In the 25th match of the QeAT, Lahore Region Whites only got to bat three overs in the final innings against Faisalabad before the two captains shook hands to draw the match. At the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad started their day from 238-4 in 59 overs. They got to 472 runs in 128.2 overs before getting bowled out.

Ali Waqas (151*, 282b, 17x4s) was the standout batter in the innings. Irfan Khan Niazi (99) and Mohammad Huraira (87) also played well. Aamer Jamal and Saad Naseem claimed three wickets each.

Another last-round QeAT fixture between Rawalpindi and Multan was heavily impacted by rain on three days and was drawn when no definitive results could be foreseen. Rawalpindi resumed from their overnight score of 150-2 in 43 overs. After batting for 118 overs, they posted 501 runs on the board, losing four wickets in the process.

Haider Ali (170*, 228b, 16x4s, 2x6s) was the star performer for the side while Umar Amin (153, 218b, 15x4s, 1×6) also batted well. Zeeshan Malik scored a half-century, gathering 56 runs off 80 balls, including six boundaries and one maximum.

Meanwhile, another seventh-round QeAT fixture between FATA Region and Peshawar ended with no result after the first three days of play were washed out. FATA elected to bowl first at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium while Sahibzada Farhan produced a solid knock, hitting 140 in 148 balls with 27 boundaries.

Kamran Ghulam (102*, 177b, 9x4s, 2x6s), Mehran Ibrahim (50*), Zain Khan (44) were the other contributors with the bat. Asif Afridi bagged two wickets while Akif Javed got one wicket to his name. Peshawar stood at 360-3 at the close of play. The match was drawn.