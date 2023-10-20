FIA arrests 3 in human-trafficking case

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), during its ongoing crackdown on human trafficking, apprehended three suspects in the provincial capital on Thursday. According to a spokesperson, an FIA team arrested Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Shehbaz and Muhammad Shaukat Hayat, who were receiving millions of rupees from citizens under the pretext of sending them abroad without proper visas or licences. Muhammad Amin fraudulently took Rs2 million for arranging work visas to Italy for a citizen. Similarly, Muhammad Shehbaz defrauded a citizen of Rs3.7 million for facilitating an Italian work visa through a bogus group. Meanwhile, Muhammad Shaukat Hayat collected Rs560,000 from a citizen in the name of arranging a work visa for Poland. Shaukat Hayat impersonated himself as a government officer from different departments. Investigations have been started.