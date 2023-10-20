FIA starts inquiry against former Member Estate

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Investigation Agency has started an investigation against former Member Estate of the Capital Development Authority Afnan Alam and sought the details of allotments, change of plot locations and other particulars pertaining to his tenure.

Afnan Alam is a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service and he remained posted as Member Estate in CDA and recently removed by the federal government over a scandal of making a bogus allotment of land worth billions of rupees in sector E-11.

Though, the formal allotment of said piece of land was made by the Director Land and Rehabilitation but Afnan Alam was repatriated as the concerned file was also seen by him. Now, FIA while taking cognizance in the matter has started an inquiry against Mr. Alam and in order to proceed further, CDA was asked to provide the required information in this regard.

FIA asked CDA to provide the details of all posts and additional and look after charges of the posts held by Afnan Alam during his stay at CDA. The details of all officers who worked under the command of Mr. Alam were also requested to provide by FIA. FIA asked CDA to provide all complaints received against Afnan Alam or officers working under his supervision.

Meanwhile, details of all built up property awards and land awards announced during his tenure, list of commercial and residential plots for which any dues and charges had been waived off were summoned by FIA. The primer investigation agency has also asked to give the list of commercial properties restored and change of trade for commercial properties.

The detail of all the news clippings and advertisements related to Estate and Land Directorate during the period of Afnan Alam being member were also called while the detail of all lease extensions given during his tenure were asked to provide.