FIBA referee workshop kicks off in Islamabad  

LAHORE - To improve the basketball standard and skills in the country with some significant steps taken by the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) kicks off the FIBA Referee workshop on Thursday for the growth and development of basketball referees here at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. The three-day workshop will be led by renowned International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Referee Instructor AbdulKarim Shakeb, hailing from Bahrain, who has been appointed by FIBA Asia. Shakeb’s extensive experience and knowledge are expected to be instrumental in enhancing the skills of local referees and officials. Prior to the main event, a National Referee Workshop was conducted at the same venue, the Sports Complex in Islamabad. Over 40 referees participated in this preparatory workshop, which aimed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required for the upcoming FIBA Referee workshop.