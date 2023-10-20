Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIBA referee workshop kicks off in Islamabad  

STAFF REPORT
October 20, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - To improve the basketball standard and skills in the country with some significant steps taken by the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) kicks off the FIBA Referee workshop on Thursday for the growth and development of basketball referees here at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. The three-day workshop will be led by renowned International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Referee Instructor AbdulKarim Shakeb, hailing from Bahrain, who has been appointed by FIBA Asia. Shakeb’s extensive experience and knowledge are expected to be instrumental in enhancing the skills of local referees and officials. Prior to the main event, a National Referee Workshop was conducted at the same venue, the Sports Complex in Islamabad. Over 40 referees participated in this preparatory workshop, which aimed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required for the upcoming FIBA Referee workshop.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1697702283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023