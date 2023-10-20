Foreign Loan Challenges

In recent times, Pakistan’s financial landscape has witnessed significant fluctuations in its foreign financing inflows. While July showed a considerable boost, the subsequent two months, August and September, have seen only meagre disbursements. This situation is not to be taken lightly, as it raises concerns about Pakistan’s ability to secure foreign loans, adding pressure to its foreign exchange reserves. To ensure economic stability and prevent a potential balance-of-payment crisis in the coming months, the economic authorities need to develop more effective strategies to attract foreign loans and investments.

The initial surge in foreign financing, attributed to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) stimulus, was indeed a promising sign, as it rose more than sixfold in the first two months of the current fiscal year, totaling $5.41 billion. However, this newfound optimism must be met with cautious pragmatism.

The abrupt decline in foreign loans and assistance in August and September has sounded alarms for economic managers. The critical question now is how to sustain these inflows and ensure that Pakistan meets its fiscal targets and financial obligations.

The origins of the recent foreign loans are noteworthy, with a significant portion originating from Saudi Arabia as time deposits, followed by loans guaranteed by China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation and contributions from various multilateral agencies, bilateral lenders, and overseas Pakistanis through Naya Pakistan Certificates.

To meet the estimated $17.62 billion in foreign assistance, including loans and grants, the government budgeted for the current fiscal year. It is evident that the lion’s share of these inflows have been directed towards budgetary support or programme loans, emphasising the urgent need for sustained foreign loans to bolster Pakistan’s economic foundations.

Reflecting on the previous fiscal year, it is evident that Pakistan’s financial plans met significant challenges due to the suspension of the IMF program. This suspension caused a $11.8 billion slippage in financial targets, contributing to the depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

Currently, more than two-thirds of Pakistan’s external public debt is on concessional terms with longer maturities, a promising aspect for the country’s financial health. However, it’s imperative to diversify sources of foreign loans and not rely solely on a few major contributors to ensure long-term stability.