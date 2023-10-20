Gas theft crackdown: Another 118 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, and disconnected another 118 connections. Moreover, the authority imposed fine of Rs8.03 million and processed 324 under billing cases.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas; another four connections on the use of compressor and processed 10 under billing cases. The team also booked Rs0.22 million against gas theft and under billing cases. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected four connections on the use of compressor and processed 24 under billing cases. The team also booked Rs0.003 million against under billing cases. The company disconnected six connections on illegal use of gas; another one connection on the use of compressor and processed 77 under billing cases in Multan and booked Rs0.37 million against gas theft and under billing cases.

In Sheikhupura, the regional team disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas; another two connections on the use of compressor and processed 36 under billing cases. The team also booked Rs2.47 million against gas theft and under billing cases.

SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected five connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. The team also booked Rs0.08 million against gas theft. In Peshawar, the regional team disconnected 46 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections and got lodged two FIRs against gas thieves. The team also booked Rs1.47 million against gas theft. In Sargodha, the regional team has processed 24 under billing cases. The team also booked Rs0.02 million against under billing cases.

The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected one metre on the use of compressor while another two on illegal use of gas and processed 28 under billing cases. The regional team also imposed fine of Rs0.51 million against gas theft and under billing cases. The company disconnected 26 connections on illegal use of gas and processed 60 under billing cases in Islamabad. The region also imposed fine of Rs2.37 million against gas theft and under billing cases. In Sahiwal, three connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas.