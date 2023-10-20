Friday, October 20, 2023
Gaza hospital strike: Turkey to declare 3 days’ mourning

Agencies
October 20, 2023
ISTANBUL-Turkey will declare three days’ mourning over a deadly strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds, a Turkish official told AFP on Wednesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has accused Israel of “striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians” and urged the world to stop the tragedy in Gaza. “Turkey will declare three days national mourning,” the official who wished to remain anonymous told AFP. Ozlem Zengin of Erdogan’s ruling AKP party said that the national mourning would be declared under a presidential decree.

