Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rates dip by Rs200 per tola

Gold rates dip by Rs200 per tola
Agencies
October 20, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs206,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs206,500 the previ­ous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs176,869 from Rs 177,040, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs162,130 from Rs162,287, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,550 and Rs2,186.21, respectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market increased by $13 to $1,972 from $1,959, the association reported.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1697702283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023