Gold rates dip by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs206,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs206,500 the previ­ous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs176,869 from Rs 177,040, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs162,130 from Rs162,287, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,550 and Rs2,186.21, respectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market increased by $13 to $1,972 from $1,959, the association reported.