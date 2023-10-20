Grand dhamaal begins at 396th annual urs of Baba Shah Jamal

LAHORE - A large number of devotees have started arriving at the shrine of Baba Shah Jamal to attend his 396th annual urs, while the famous grand Dhamal at the main compound started, here on Thursday.

The three-day celebrations of the annual urs will begin on Friday, October 20, and the bathing and chador-poshi [chador-laying] ceremony at the shrine was performed on Thursday. Baba Shah Jamal’s urs is also one of the biggest cultural festivals of the city after Data Sahib’s annual urs in Lahore. Several days before the urs, langar (free communal meal) is distributed daily. During the urs days, hundreds of thousands of gallons of milk is distributed daily. A grant of Rs.103,300 has been allocated by the Auqaf Department for the urs and mela. Every year, devotees distribute langar worth millions of rupees during the urs days. Distribution of langar continues round-the-clock. This year, special arrangements have been made for cleanliness in the area for convenience of pilgrims and to maintain public order and monitor incidents. Police security will also be there all the time to keep it safe. Baba Shah Jamal has a seat in Chamba state of East Punjab where his urs is also held regularly. The special feature of Shah Jamal’s urs is the Dhamal, which is unparalleled in the Indian Subcontinent. Dhamaal is performed at the shrine every Thursday but during urs, pilgrims who come far from, participate in grand Dhamaal with a different feature. An opening ceremony was held on Thursday at the shrine after Asr-prayer. Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari also participated in the ceremony, along with devotees of Baba Shah Jamal, the shrine sources told APP.