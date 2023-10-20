HEC rule violation: Unqualified faculty granted permanent posts at AWKUM

Peshawar - Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AW KUM) has allegedly violated Higher Education Commission (HEC) rules by appointing unqualified individuals to permanent faculty positions, wellplaced sources told The Nation.

Under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zahoorul Haq, several assistant professors in BPS-19 were appointed, despite not holding PhD degrees, which is a requirement set by the HEC. The HEC officially mandated PhD qualifications for assistant professors and MS/MPhil degrees for lecturers in 2017, with a notification available on the HEC website.

However, in 2021 and 2022, AW - KUM, under Dr. Zahoorul Haq’s tenure, hired several assistant professors who did not meet the PhD criteria. A senior faculty member, knowledgeable about university affairs, disclosed that Syedzada Imran was appointed as an assistant professor in the HRM Department. Additionally, non- PhD candidates were also appointed to faculty positions in the Economics Department, Physical Education and Sports Department, and the Political Science Department during the incumbent VC’s tenure.

It is worth noting that one of the appointees reportedly used his connections with Asad Qaiser, the former speaker of the National Assembly during the PTI-led government, to facilitate Dr Zahoorul Haq’s appointment as VC. Dr Zahoor initially served as the pro-VC and later ascended to the position of VC after Dr Khursheed vacated the post.

A senior member of the Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA ) expressed concerns about the future of the university if Dr. Zahoorul Haq is granted an extension as the VC of AW KUM, referring to past controversial decisions.

Sources within the university have suggested that Dr Zahoorul Haq has a history of aligning himself with the ruling political party of the time. When he was pro-VC, he established connections with the PTI, the then-ruling party, through former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, ultimately securing his position as VC. Recently, Dr. Zahoor has been seeking the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, a significant player in the current government.

VC Dr Zahoor did not respond to calls for comment. However, Governor Ghulam Ali, who serves as the chancellor of the public sector universities in the province, has promised to investigate the appointment of non-PhD individuals to assistant professor positions at AW KUM. The governor emphasized that no one will be allowed to violate university rules and laws.