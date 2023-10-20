Friday, October 20, 2023
HESCO recovers more than Rs180.5 million

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-During its ongoing crackdown against power pilferage and defaulters, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) has claimed to have recovered more than 180.5 million rupees from defaulters as penalties.
According to the spokesman, during this drive, Hesco continued its operation in various cities including Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Daulatpur, Oderolal, Matiari and other areas of the region and an amount of 180.3 million rupees was recovered from defaulters along with fines of 0.2 million rupees. Additionally, a transformer was removed and power was disconnected from 38 other transformers to recover outstanding dues amounting to 218.517 million.
The spokesperson further revealed that from September 7, 2023, until now, 5049.8 million rupees have been collected. Furthermore, 323 transformers have been removed and power has been disconnected from 1,583 transformers. In a parallel effort, letters have been sent to the concerned police stations to file cases against 1,772 electricity thieves and 456 cases have been registered against those involved in electricity theft. So far, 52 electricity thieves have been arrested.

OUR STAFF REPORT

