Friday, October 20, 2023
JCP recommends Justice Irfan Saadat as SC judge

Web Desk
8:56 PM | October 20, 2023
National

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday forwarded its recommendation for elevation of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan to the Supreme Court, to the relevant parliamentary committee for an approval.

Justice Irfan Saadat Khan is currently serving as the acting chief justice of the Sindh High Court.

The JCP sitting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, deliberated upon elevating Justice Irfan Saadat to the apex court, following which the recommendation was sent to the parliamentary committee for the approval.

Web Desk

National

