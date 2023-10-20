Friday, October 20, 2023
JI condemns Israeli aggression

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has established a Palestine Fund, urging the nation to extend their generous support to the besieged people of Gaza. Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he assured the public that every donated penny would reach the Palestinians in need. He said the volunteers of the JI’s charity, al-Khidmat Foundation, were already stationed in Istanbul, working alongside other international humanitarian organizations to devise a plan for accessing the affected area. He further informed the journalists about the commencement of the al-Qudas committee, designed to raise awareness on the ongoing Palestine issue. The committee, headed by Raja Zafarul Haq, with JI’s vice-emir Liaqat Baloch as the coordinator, includes members from various political parties, including the PPP, PTI, JUI-F, JUI-S, ANP, and others, would hold meetings with the ambassadors of different countries in Islamabad on Friday, he said.

Our Staff Reporter

