JI condemns Israeli aggression

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has established a Palestine Fund, urging the nation to extend their generous support to the besieged people of Gaza. Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he assured the public that every donated penny would reach the Palestinians in need. He said the volunteers of the JI’s charity, al-Khidmat Foundation, were already stationed in Istanbul, working alongside other international humanitarian organizations to devise a plan for accessing the affected area. He further informed the journalists about the commencement of the al-Qudas committee, designed to raise awareness on the ongoing Palestine issue. The committee, headed by Raja Zafarul Haq, with JI’s vice-emir Liaqat Baloch as the coordinator, includes members from various political parties, including the PPP, PTI, JUI-F, JUI-S, ANP, and others, would hold meetings with the ambassadors of different countries in Islamabad on Friday, he said.