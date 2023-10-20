KATI gifts four motorcycles to Karachi Police for patrolling

KARACHI - Karachi Police on Thursday received four motorcycles from the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) for police patrolling in the Industrial zone, according to a news release. Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind visited the office of KATI and gifted the motorcycles to the police. He said that all available resources would be used to maintain law and order in the Industrial zone. The City Police Chief said that strict measures were being taken against street crime, extortion, narcotics and illegal weapons. He added that the cooperation of the public was of utmost importance in this regard. Additional IGP - Karachi further said that the work on the Safe City project was underway and the deployment of Shaheen Force was being increased further to control street crime in the city and arrest the accused. Later, KATI office bearers presented shields to Additional IGP Karachi and other senior police officers.