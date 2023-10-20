Kenyan students choose University of Sialkot for higher education

SIALKOT In an unprecedented development, international students from Kenya have made history by enrolling at the University of Sialkot for higher education.

The students expressed their deep appreciation for the exceptional educational standards offered by the University of Sialkot, which strongly influenced their decision to pursue advanced studies at this institution. They emphasized that the University of Sialkot upholds an educational system that aligns with international standards.

During their visit to the University of Sialkot, the Kenyan students had the opportunity to tour all the university’s departments, gaining firsthand insights into the classrooms, laboratories, and academic benchmarks. Their positive impressions underscore the University of Sialkot’s unwavering commitment to providing a world-class educational environment.

The university’s administration took pride in their dedicated academic experts who offered unwavering support and guidance to facilitate the international students’ transition. This approach underlines the university’s dedication to ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for its diverse student body.