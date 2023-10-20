KMU plans nursing institutes in remote dists

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar has taken a commendable step by deciding to establish nursing institutes in Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, and Upper Dir. This decision aims to address the pressing need for improved healthcare facilities in these underprivileged regions.

A pivotal meeting, chaired by KMU’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq, and attended by Registrar KMU Inamullah, as well as a delegation from the Chitral Nursing Forum led by Chairperson Jafaryad Hussain and President Nasir Ali, endorsed this crucial decision.

Members of the delegation highlighted the severe challenges faced by Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, and Upper Dir, which rank among the most underdeveloped districts in the province. These areas suffer from a lack of educational and healthcare facilities, particularly impacting the education of young males and females. The delegation emphasized that nursing is an esteemed profession contributing valuable services to alleviate human suffering. They also noted the strong interest of Chitral’s educated youth, especially women, in pursuing nursing careers. They emphasized that local nursing education opportunities would not only bolster the nursing profession but also provide avenues for the youth in these districts to serve their communities.