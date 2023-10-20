Friday, October 20, 2023
KP minister inspects tech education institutions

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  Dr. Aamir Abdullah, the Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries, Commerce, and Merged Districts’ Affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited technical education and training institutions in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

During his visit, he stressed the need for developing new, locally relevant courses and encouraged the generation of income through consultancy services.

The minister also explored the potential for cost-effective vehicle solarization at the Advanced Technical Training Centre. Furthermore, he directed the establishment of a daycare centre at the Women’s Government Technical Training Centre and assessed the efficiency of textile machines with a focus on utilizing unused equipment.

In a meeting with the heads of technical training institutions, Dr Abdullah emphasized the pivotal role these institutions play in developing skilled manpower in the province.

Our Staff Reporter

